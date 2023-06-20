Odisha train accident: CBI officials take signal JE to his rented house at Soro and begin interrogation

Balasore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Odisha triple train accident which claimed over 292 lives and left hundreds of people injured, took signal JE to his rented house at Soro and began interrogation. The rented house was earlier sealed by the central agency.

According to media reports, the CBI sealed the rented house of the Junior Engineer who along with his family members reportedly went missing ever since the fatal accident took place near the Bahanaga railway station on June 2. However, there is no any official confirmation on the development.

Recently, the CBI team questioned Amir Khan as part of the probe at an undisclosed location.

The media reports stated that the Central probe team had left Balasore on June 16 after conducting investigation at the accident spot but, officials returned again on Monday and sealed JE’s house.