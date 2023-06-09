Odisha train accident: Bahanaga High School demolished after students were scared

Balasore: Days after the tragic triple train accident in Odisha, the Demolition of Bahanaga High School building in Balasore district begins in presence of school managing committee as students expressed reluctance to attend classes in the school after bodies of train accident victims were kept.

As per reports, since the building had been used as a makeshift morgue sanctification will be done in the Bahanga high school. The Bahanga school near the accident site was turned into a mortuary. The body of the deceased was kept in the school.

Now the villagers have decided to sanctify the place. A saint has been entrusted with this responsibility. This step has been taken so that the children do not get scared after the opening of the school.

Superstition has taken root and they are allegedly having a premonition that something worse is going to happen.