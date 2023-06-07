Odisha train accident: AIIMS Bhubaneswar only hospital where relatives need to reach to identify bodies

Bhubaneswar: Officials at AIIMS Bhubaneswar said DNA samples of all 123 bodies brought to the institute had already been collected to match with those searching for missing passengers of Coromandel Express and the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express.

Grief to despair was the painful journey from Friday to Tuesday for many families still searching for their loved ones among the 80-odd disfigured, and now decomposing, bodies of the Odisha train crash victims waiting for a name at hospital morgues in Bhubaneswar andBalasore.

“AIIMS Bhubaneswar is now the only hospital where relatives of BAHANAGA BAZAR TRAIN ACCIDENT need to reach to identify bodies, they need not go to any other hospital,” authorities said.

Besides, More 39 bodies fron Capital hospital, SUM, KIMS, HITECH & AMRI hospital was received by AIIMS BHUBANESWAR and are successfully put in refrigerated containers at about 3.50 am.

“Tireless efforts of Doctors, paramedic staffs and Medical students were commendable. As of now AIIMS received total 162 dead bodies. Meanwhile, 71 delivered to their relatives,” authorities said.