Odisha To Witness Rainfall From December 3: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will witness rainfall from December 3 as a fresh low pressure is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal around November 29, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman sea around November 30. It is likely to become more marked and move westnorthwestwards during subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, rainfall is very likely over the districts of Odisha from December 3, it added.

Various models indicate that the system over the sea may turn into a cyclonic disturbance. However, it is too early to predict the wind speed and path of the possible cyclone, he said.

The entire State is predicted to record moderate to very heavy rainfall under the influence of the system.

Meanwhile, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this time period, said the meteorological department.