Odisha to Witness Heavy Rains till Aug 31: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rainfall in various districts of Odisha for the next two days, due to a new low-pressure area over the east central-north Bay of Bengal.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in four districts, while a yellow warning is in place for 16 districts across the state.

Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur are expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 29 to 31, with anticipated rainfall ranging from 70 mm to 200 mm.

Additionally, a yellow warning for heavy rain is declared for seven districts, including parts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

At present, a low-pressure area is situated over north-west Jharkhand and is predicted to shift west-north-west, which will likely lead to an escalation in rainfall within the state.

Furthermore, another low-pressure system is expected to develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal near Kalipa, which will predominantly affect southern Odisha.