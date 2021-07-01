Odisha To Witness Heavy Rain In Next 24 Hrs: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha will witness heavy rain and thunderstorm in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

The Met has also issued a yellow warning over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kandhamal.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul in the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 01.07.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Boudh and Angul.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.07.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.07.2021) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khordha and Puri.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.07.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.07.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.07.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.07.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Yellow Warning (To be updated):Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.07.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.07.2021)

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.