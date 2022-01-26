Odisha To Start Livestreaming Of School Classes On YouTube From Jan 27

Bhubaneswar: With little possibility of schools reopening as the number of Covid-19 cases started to decline in the state, the Odisha government has planned to start live streaming online classes for school students on YouTube from January 27.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has asked all District Education Officers (DEOs) to take necessary steps in this regard.

The online classes on YouTube will be held five days a week from Monday to Friday, with one class per day.

Several WhatsApp groups having concerned teachers and students as members will be created class-wise, wherein links of live streaming will be shared a day before 5 pm.

District administrations will take steps to create awareness at the community level for increasing the participation of more students in the online classes.