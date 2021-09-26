Odisha To Stand Strong On Reducing Discrimination In State: CM Naveen On Caste-Based Census

New Delhi: While several opposition party leaders have voiced their demand for a caste-based census in their respective states, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has put his stand on reducing discrimination in the state.

The Odisha chief minister was in the national capital to attend a meeting held by Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and responded to a question on his move on ‘Caste-based Census’ in Odisha.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Patnaik said, “We will do whatever will be sensible for our people. Our government stands by it and we are fighting for it.”

Patnaik had last month said, “In our state, 94 percent of the population are the victim of discrimination. In order to give social justice to the people, we have created an OBC commission. We are collecting a database at our own level to find out their consumption practice, health, and education parameters.”

“Unless the government does not generate authentic data, the Supreme Court is not going to lift the 50 percent cap on the reservation,” he earlier said.