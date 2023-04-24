Odisha To Sponsor Indian National Hockey Teams For Another 10 Yrs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to continue sponsoring the Indian National Hockey Teams for another ten years i.e., from 2023 to 2033.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the proposal for extension of sponsorship agreement of both the Men and Women Indian National Hockey Teams (Senior and Junior) for a further period of ten (10) years i.e., from 2023 to 2033.

Odisha Government have been the official sponsor of both the Men and Women National Hockey Teams since 2018. This support is going to be a significant step towards the growth and development of Hockey in India.

Earlier, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC) had entered into an agreement with Hockey India, after due Government approval, for sponsorship of the Indian Hockey Teams (Men/Women, Senior/Junior) for a period of 5 years from 2018 to 2023. Basing on a request from President Hockey India for extension of the Agreement, OMC Ltd. had sought approval of the Government which got the Cabinet nod today. OMC has now committed to sponsor for a further period of ten (10) years i.e_, from 1st February 2023 to 31st January 2033 and a total amount of Rs. 434.12 crores (excluding applicable taxes) will be released by OMC to Hockey India during this period.

Government of Odisha have been a key promoter of the sport of Hockey and State’s partnership with Hockey India have played a crucial role in the revival of the sport in the country. The achievements by both the Teams at the Tokyo Olympics where the Men’s Team won a bronze medal after 41 years and the Women’s team reached the semi-finals for the first time have been significant realisations.

Hockey, being a widely popular sport among the youth in Odisha, with this decision, Government aims to provide further boost to the sport and attract more young players towards the sport, which will help in creation of a strong pipeline of talent in the State. Further, there will be a consolidation of the brand visibility of “Odisha” as a “Global hub for Hockey”, thereby contributing to the sport, business, and tourism sector in the State. India has a rich hockey legacy. With the support of the Odisha Government, Hockey India can build on this legacy and help the country regain its position as a hockey powerhouse.

Odisha – the Eastern State of India – is known for its love for Hockey and over the years it has evolved to be the Global Hub of Hockey. The State successfully hosted the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, followed by the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha, FIH Olympic Qualifiers Odisha, and FIH Hockey Pro League 2020-21. Odisha has previously hosted the Champions Trophy 2014 and the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017. Odisha also hosted the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup in 2021.

Kalinga Lancers, the team owned by the State, were the winners in the HockeyIndia League 2017. Taking a step further towards realising the dream of restoring the glory of Indian Hockey at the global level, the State is sponsoring the Indian Hockey Teams till 2033.

Odisha also hosted the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.