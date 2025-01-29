The second day of the ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ conclave is set to witness a major economic milestone, with the Odisha government preparing to sign 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to ₹3 lakh crore in investment proposals. This development marks a significant step toward the state’s industrial expansion and economic growth.



Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will officiate the signing ceremony, as confirmed by Industry Secretary Hemant Sharma on Wednesday. The agreements, spanning key sectors such as energy, food processing, and tourism, highlight strong investor confidence in Odisha’s business-friendly environment.



On the first day of the conclave, Odisha secured investment commitments worth nearly ₹4.5 lakh crore, reinforcing its position as an attractive investment hub. The event was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.



The MoU signing ceremony is expected to draw participation from leading industry players, further strengthening Odisha’s economic landscape. Speaking on the occasion, Industry Secretary Hemant Sharma expressed confidence in the conclave’s impact, stating, “This influx of investments will significantly boost Odisha’s industrial growth and development.”



The large-scale investments secured through ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ are anticipated to generate substantial employment opportunities and accelerate infrastructure development across the state. With a clear vision for industrial expansion, Odisha is steadily emerging as a preferred destination for investors, paving the way for long-term economic prosperity.