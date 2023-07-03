Odisha To Roll Out LAccMI Scheme From August 15 For Transport System In Rural Areas

Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure affordable and hassle-free transporation for people in rural areas across the state, the Odisha Government will launch an innovative Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme starting from this Independence Day (August 15).

The State Information & Public Relations Department informed about the development today on Twitter.

According to reports, the Commerce and Transport department has decided to strategically focus on intra-block and intra-district connectivity initially and further to integrate the same with inter-city bus operations under the new scheme.

While public transportation in rural parts of the state mostly depend on private bus operators, under the LAccMI scheme, the Mo Bus service will be introduced in the every Gram Panchayat in the State.

The Mo Buses will run from GPs to Block main offices and in the first phase, the LAccMI scheme will be rolled out in the Koraput, Gajapati and Kalahandi districts.

The first phase of operation will start from October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti especially in remote regions having no or less public transport connectivity. It will be gradually extended to all regions by January 2024.