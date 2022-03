Odisha To Resume Serving Of Mid Day Meals In Schools From April

Bhubaneswar: Serving of Mid Day Meals (MDMs) to school children in Odisha will resume from April.

Nodal Officer (MDM Unit) in the School & Mass Education Department has issued a circular to Collectors of all districts in this connection.

Mid Day Meals will be served to school children in strict adherence to Covid guidelines, the circular said.