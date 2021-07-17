Odisha To Reopen Schools For Class X, XII From July 26

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday decided to reopen schools for Classes X and XII from July 26. This was informed by the School and Mass Education secretary Satyabrata Sahu.

The decision will be applicable to all government and private schools, said the Minister.

The Minister further stated the classes will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.30 PM.

However, online teaching will continue for all classes including X and XII. Attending classes in schools will be the discretion of students, he added.

Schools holding matric exams will open only after the exams are over, said the Minister.