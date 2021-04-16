Odisha to receive 3 lakh Covishield vaccine by Friday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will receive another 3 lakh Covishield vaccine doses by Friday, informed State Health Director Bijay Panigrahi today.

As per reports, over 48 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state on Friday. However, the shortage of vaccine has adversely affected coronavirus vaccination drive in the state.

While 1050 vaccination centres were functioning by yesterday, it was reduced to 700 centre today, said Panigrahi

The vaccination drive has been stopped in Koraput due to shortage of vaccine. The government has declared shutdown in ten districts adjoining Chhattisgarh. Therefore, vaccination will not continue for Saturday and Sunday there.

