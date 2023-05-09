Odisha to provide land for Bihar Bhawan in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday cleared the air surrounding their meeting ahead of the crucial 2024 elections.

Glad to meet #Bihar Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar in #Bhubaneswar. #Odisha shares a special bond with Bihar and the people of the neighbouring state. Hope he had a pleasant and fruitful stay in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/tPGtvRisAz — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 9, 2023

“There was no discussion held on any alliance today. I am delighted that Nitish ji is in Bhubaneswar. We are old friends and colleagues ever since the time we served in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. We had discussions for one and half acres land in Puri. The land will be given to Bihar government free of cost for construction of Bihar Bhawan for the tourists coming to Puri to have darshan of Lord Jagannath.”

According to Patnaik, both he and Nitish share very old friendship and no discussions were held on any alliance today.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, “Our relation with Biju Babu and Naveen Ji is very old. Due to Covid ,we could not meet. No political discussions were held. We have good relations and there is no need to discuss any politics.”

Later, the CM Naveen Patnaik told reporters that there was no discussion held over forming any alliance. However, the Odisha Government would provide 1.5 acre land free of cost to the Bihar Government for the Bihar Bhavan in Puri.

The Bihar Government had expressed its desire to construct the Bihar Bhavan to facilitate the stay of the people of Bihar coming to Puri.