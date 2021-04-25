Odisha To Procure 10.34 L Doses Of Covaxin, 3.77 Cr Doses Of Covishield

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has placed orders to procure 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and 3.77 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) P.K. Mohapatra, on Sunday shot a letter to the Chairman & Managing Director of Serum Institute of India requesting for the supply of Covishield vaccine to Odisha.

The Health ACS stated that pursuant to the Government of India’s announcement regarding a Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of the National COVID-19 vaccination programme from May 2021, Odisha Govt is planning to avail of this new initiative, so that the maximum number of eligible population between 18 years to 44 years in the State get benefits of vaccination in shortest possible time.

The Odisha government has proposed to procure 3.77 crore doses of Covishield vaccine at the rate fixed by the SII. The Health ACS intimated that the Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMCL), Bhubaneswar will be the Nodal Agency for the procurement of vaccine on behalf of Odisha Gov.

OSMCL Managing Director will be the Nodal Officer for the procurement process for the State, the heal;th ACS said further requesting to provide the term & conditions of delivery and payment along with the schedule of supplies at an early date.

The Odisha government has also requested Bharat Biotech to communicate the price and delivery schedule of the vaccine.