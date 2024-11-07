Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced the launch of bus services to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena revealed that the new service will commence before the New Year, providing a much-needed travel option for pilgrims.

The Char Dham, comprising Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri, and Rameswaram, are revered pilgrimage sites in Hinduism. The state government has decided to offer subsidies on ticket prices for pilgrims and women, making the journey more affordable. Special luxury buses have been procured for this purpose, ensuring a comfortable travel experience.

Minister Jena stated, “We are committed to making religious travel accessible and affordable for our citizens. The subsidized fares will encourage more people to undertake these spiritual journeys.”

In addition to the Char Dham services, the government is also considering expanding bus routes to connect Bhubaneswar with other states, enhancing interstate travel options for residents.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Odisha government to promote tourism and provide better transportation facilities to its citizens.