Odisha To Launch Hospital Transformation Initiative Under 5-T

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to launch ‘Ama Hospital’ initiative for 5T transformation of all Community Health Centres (CHCs), Sub-divisional Health Centres (SDHs) and District Head Quarter Hospitals (DHHs) in the State.

Health Commissioner-Cum Secretary Shalini Pandit wrote to Collectors of all districts regarding the implementation of the ‘Ama Hospital’ initiative.

Under this initiative, all CHCs, SDHs & DHHs will be strengthened in phases starting from January, 2023.

The Government targets for completion by October 2023. Priority will be given on strengthening of First Referral Units (FRUs), Pandit informed.

The expenditure to achieve the target will be met out of State budget/NHM PIP/XV FC/DMF/OMBADC.

The transformation of all public health facilities of the districts will be undertaken on four identified aspects such as refurbishing physical health infrastructure, strengthening basic patient amenities, improving service delivery and quality certification of health facilities, she said.