Odisha to Launch CM-KISAN Yojana, Eligible Farmers to be Included

Bhubaneswar: The CM-KISAN Yojana is set to be launched in the state, with Deputy CM KV Singh Deo announcing in the assembly today that all eligible farmers will be incorporated into the program.

Eligible farmers will receive an annual sum of Rs 4000 in two instalments, while landless farmers will be granted Rs 12500 in three instalments.

Payments are scheduled for Akshay Tritiya and Nuakhai, with beneficiaries required to apply through the designated portal, as stated by Deputy CM KV Singh Deo to the press on Wednesday.

Furthermore, responding to Balasore MLA Manas Dutt in the Assembly, the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that the upcoming CM-KISAN Yojana aims to support small, nomadic, and landless farming families. The scheme includes a provision for disbursing a total of Rs 4000 in two equal instalments of Rs 2000 each and a total of Rs 12,500 to each landless agricultural family in three instalments.

Farmers are advised to register through the CM-KISAN Grievance Portal for inclusion in the scheme. As of June 18, 2024, 17,241 farmers from Balasore Sadar Block have already received PM-Kisan assistance under the PM-Kisan Yojana.

The PM Kisan assistance will be disbursed to all registered and eligible farmers under the PM Kisan scheme’s criteria. The government is also arranging to include all state farmers who meet the PM-KISAN Yojana requirements in the PM Kisan Harmanidh Yojana.

The BJD Government’s Kalia Yojana has been renamed as the CM Kisan Yojana and will be activated shortly. Farmers who were not covered under the PM Kisan Yojana will now be eligible for this scheme.