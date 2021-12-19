Odisha To Launch Air Ambulance Service In 4 Dists From Dec 20

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure last-mile connectivity in the health sector in far-fetched locations, the Odisha government is going to launch air ambulance service to four districts from December 20.

According to government officials, the air ambulance service will be rolled out in the districts of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and Kalahandi.

Speaking to media persons, state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said that the air ambulance service will be launched on Monday from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar on December 20.

“The new facility is aimed to cater to the requirement of faster ambulance service in inaccessible regions where quality healthcare is not available. In such areas, air connectivity to ferry patients will greatly help people,” Minister Das said.