Statues of eminent personalities and unsung heroes of Odisha will be erected at various sites throughout the state. The Department of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, has officially sanctioned the construction and installation of these statues.
Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj presided over a meeting to consider the proposals submitted by public representatives, notable figures, and district officials. Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary of Odia Language and Literature, provided an overview of the discussions.
Following thorough discussions, a roster was compiled for the erection and positioning of the statues of these luminaries in different locales across the state.
The plan includes the installation of statues of Bhajan Samrat Bhikari Bal in Kendrapara, Dharmasingh Mandhata Majhi in Bolangir, Kuntala Kumari Sabat and poet Shekhar Chintamani Mohanty in Bhubaneswar, Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja in Berhampur, Gokulananda Mahanty in Bhadrak, Ratana Nayak in Keonjhar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Veer Surendra Sai in Sambalpur, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Madhusudan Das and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Cuttack, Gangadhar Meher in Bargarh, Fakir Mohan Senapati and BaghaJatin in Balasore, Buddhist scholar Diganaga in Puri’s Delang, Tamma Dora in Malkangiri, and Bajirao in Bhuban.
In addition, statues of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati and the first Odia Shankaracharya Shridhara Swami are slated for installation.
Minister Suraj remarked that these eminent figures have significantly contributed to our independence and identity. Their literary works have not only enriched Odia language & literature but have also preserved the cultural and heritage values of Odisha.
Their efforts, whether in the struggle for independence or in safeguarding language and culture, are priceless and command enduring reverence. These icons serve as a perpetual source of inspiration for the youth. The state government has, therefore, given priority to the construction and installation of these statues at various locations throughout Odisha to preserve their legacy for the coming generations, the Minister added.