Odisha to Implement Scheme for Re-deployment of Superannuated AFMS Teachers in Govt MCHs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to implement a scheme for the re-deployment of superannuated Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) teachers in the government medical colleges and hospitals in the State.

The scheme will be implemented as per provisions envisaged in SHRESHTA (Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas).

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Govt of Odisha, Shalini Pandit wrote a letter in this regard to the Union H&FW Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Pandit wrote, “I am directed to say that the Government of Odisha after careful consideration have been pleased to adopt the ‘Scheme for the redeployment of superannuated teachers of the AFMS (SHRESHTA), developed by the AFMS (Armed Force Medical Service) in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NITI Aayog, and implement in all the Government Medical College and Hospitals of the State in order to improve the quality of medical education and health care services in all Government MCHs apart from fulfilling the NMC requirements”.

“For the said purpose, the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET)-Odisha has been declared as the Nodal Officer for implementation of the scheme in the State of Odisha,” the letter read.