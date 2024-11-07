Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to launch the ambitious ‘Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana’, aimed at transforming primary education across the state.

This initiative, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will see the construction of 6,794 modern primary schools across all panchayats in Odisha.

Inspired by the legacy of the ‘Satyabadi Vana Vidyalaya’, the scheme focuses on creating ideal learning environments that enhance children’s linguistic and arithmetic skills, better preparing them for higher education13. Each new school will feature dedicated classrooms, separate toilets for boys and girls, boundary walls, green spaces, digital libraries, language labs, playgrounds, dining halls, computers, and smart boards.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative will strengthen foundational learning and foster intellectual development through quality infrastructure, holistic education, and a supportive learning environment. Additionally, the scheme includes plans to preserve and renovate 45 heritage schools, honoring Odisha’s historical and educational legacy.

The meeting to review the scheme also discussed improvements to the mid-day meal system and the development of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs).