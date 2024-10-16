Odisha is set to host its second roadshow in Mumbai, building momentum for the highly anticipated Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

Led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this event follows the success of the first roadshow held in Delhi, further solidifying Odisha’s position as India’s next major industrial and investment destination.

Prior to the roadshow on 19th October, Chief Minister Majhi will participate in the inaugural session of India Chem 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre on 18th October. During this event, he will attend the CEO’s Forum—a significant platform for engagement with top leaders from the chemical industry. His presence highlights Odisha’s strategic focus on expanding its industrial footprint in key sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals. The Union Minister Shri JP Nadda will also attend the India Chem event.

This is the second roadshow in a series leading up to the Make in Odisha Conclave, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

Following the successful Delhi roadshow, the Mumbai event is expected to further galvanize interest from the investor community. Business leaders such as Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Manish P. Kiri, Vivek Bhatia, Manish P.KiriMr. Amit Kalyani and Mr. Balkrishan Goenka will participate, solidifying Odisha’s growing influence on the national industrial stage.

Key Objectives of the Mumbai Roadshow:

To generate awareness and foster engagement among Mumbai’s business leaders about the vast investment opportunities available in Odisha.

To build confidence among existing investors and encourage further brownfield investments.

To attract new companies from diverse sectors to explore Odisha’s potential for growth.

Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries, noted, “There is a two-day program in Mumbai on the 18th and 19th. The Hon’ble Chief Minister will be present and will attend the Indian Government’s India Chem on the 18th, where high-ranking officials from the chemical industry will participate. Union Minister JP Nadda is also scheduled to attend. The chemical industry is likely to develop in areas like Paradip, Gopalpur, and Dhamra in Odisha. On the 19th, heads of different sectors have been invited. There will be a roadshow with participation from leaders in various sectors, such as textiles, garments, apparel, and renewable energy. Banking heads will also be involved to support the improvement of the banking and finance sector.”

Throughout the day, Chief Minister Majhi will hold high-level meetings with leading business figures, focusing on strengthening partnerships and showcasing Odisha’s investment opportunities in key sectors, including Chemical, petrochemical, plastic, steel, electronics, renewable energy, and agro-industries.

The roadshow will conclude with an exclusive interactive session, where the Chief Minister will outline Odisha’s transformative vision for infrastructure development and economic growth, while inviting global investors to participate in the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

