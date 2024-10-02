The first roadshow of Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha 2025 in New Delhi will be hosted by the Government of Odisha, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, set to attend.

This roadshow is a key step in building excitement for the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, which will bring business leaders and investors to Bhubaneswar next year.

New Delhi is filled with signs and banners for Utkarsh Odisha, including at the Delhi Airport. People arriving in New Delhi are delighted to see the Utkarsha Odisha logo everywhere, especially Odia people, who feel proud seeing the initiative highlighted. The banners also remind everyone that the event will take place on January 28 and 29, 2025.

The event will feature representatives from 34 countries, including major nations like Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK. Additionally, 9 foreign associations will take part in the roadshow, showing Odisha’s growing global presence.

Shri Sampad Chandra Swain , Hon’ble Minister Industry Department, said:

“Delhi is ready for the Curtain Raiser event of the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. This event highlights Odisha’s plan to attract global investment and grow its industries. With participation from major countries and top brands, Odisha is positioning itself as a key location for business and innovation.”

Throughout the day, the Hon’ble Chief Minister will meet with ambassadors and dignitaries, sharing Odisha’s vision for growth and international partnerships. There will also be meetings with industry leaders to discuss future investments in key sectors.

The event will end with an Interactive Session, where the Chief Minister will speak about Odisha’s plans for infrastructure, industrial development, and collaboration with international companies. This roadshow is the first step leading to the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, highlighting Odisha’s growing reputation as a leading business destination.

The Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 is expected to attract top business leaders and investors, making Odisha an important hub for industry in both India and the world.