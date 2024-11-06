Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is gearing up to host an international symposium on Shree Anna (millet) and forgotten foods on November 10 and 11. The event, themed “Celebrating Shree Anna & Agricultural Heritage of Odisha,” will take place at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the two-day symposium, which aims to emphasize the importance of millets and forgotten foods in ensuring food security and promoting sustainable agriculture. Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo highlighted the need to integrate these traditional foods into our diets to preserve Odisha’s rich agricultural heritage and support tribal communities and smallholder farmers.

The symposium will gather a diverse group of participants, including Women’s Self-Help Groups, Farmer Producer Organisations, policymakers, MSMEs, research organizations, health institutions, hotel associations, chefs, bloggers, and students. High-level dignitaries from national and international organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) will also be in attendance.

The event will feature 11 sessions covering various aspects of the cultivation, processing, and promotion of millets and neglected crops. Attendees will explore ways to transform Odisha into the millet hub of India, address global challenges related to forgotten foods, and discuss the export potential and industry engagement for millets.

Traditional foods, including millet gruel and Labanglata, will be showcased to highlight their nutritional benefits and cultural significance. The symposium aims to create a roadmap for promoting Shree Anna and forgotten foods, ensuring their integration into sustainable agricultural practices and modern diets.

For more information, visit the official symposium website or contact the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment.