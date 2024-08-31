Odisha To Have 25 More Excise Stations

Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 more Excise Stations will be opened in Odisha, informed Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

Harichandan said that these new Excise Stations will be opened at 16 places of the State.

The Excise Directorate has written letters to all Excise Superintendents in this connection, Harichandan added.

The Excise Minister said that out of the new Excise Stations that have been planned to be opened six are in Ganjam district alone.

A meeting with regard to Excise Stations is scheduled to held on September 4, he added.