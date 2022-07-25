Odisha To Have 12 More Steel Plants: Minister

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 more steel plants will be set up in Odisha, informed Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik on Monday.

In a written reply to the question of BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo, the Minister informed the state Assembly that 12 new steel plants will come up in Odisha, of which 3 will be set up in Sundargarh district and 2 in Jajpur district.

“One each will be established in Angul, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Jagatsinghpur districts,” Mallick said.

“At present, there are 51 steel plants in the state with an annual production capacity of 33.12 MT,” he added.