An Inter-Ministerial Committee will be established to address Odisha’s disputes with adjacent states. The decision came during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhavan, on Wednesday.

The meeting concentrated on several inter-state disagreements, such as those concerning Polavaram, Bansadhara, Mahanadi, and Kotia, to resolve these persistent conflicts.

Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, ACS, Revenue & Disaster Management Department Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, and Principal Secretary, Law Department Manas Ranjan Barik were present in the meeting.