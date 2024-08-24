Odisha to experience heavy rainfall activities till August 27

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that several parts of Odisha would continue to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activities till August 27, 2024.

The Monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Bikaner, Sikar, Orai, Churk, Dehri, centre of low-pressure area over northern parts of West Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Jharkhand.

Weather Forecast

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.08.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 25.08.2024)

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.08.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2024)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 27.08.2024)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.