Odisha To Experience Heavy Rain Till July 22

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorm and heavy rainfall till July 22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, a low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 21. Under the influence of which, thunderstorm and rainfall may occur at several places during next five days.

The regional meteorological centre has also issued yellow warning for several places till July 22 morning.

Day 1 (valid from 1.30 PM of July 17 upto 8.30 AM of July 18)

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam.

Day 2 (valid from 8.30 AM of July 18 upto 8.30 AM of July 19)

Yellow morning: 1.Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

2.Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj

Day 3 (valid from 8.30 AM of July 19 upto 8.30 AM of July 20)

Yellow warning: 1.Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack.

2.Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sonepur.

Day 4 (valid from 8.30 AM of July 20 upto 8.30 AM of July 21)

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack.

Day 5 (valid from 8.30 AM of July 21 upto 8.30 AM of July 22)

Yellow warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi.