Odisha to experience enhanced rainfall activities from July 3

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activities from tomorrow.r This rainfall activity is likely to provide some respite from the humid conditions that have been prevailing for the past couple of days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activities in different parts of the state from July 3, 2023.

Day 2 Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 03.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 04.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangapur.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, and Kalahandi.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 05.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 06.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Nuapada.