Odisha To Enhance Green Power Share Through Small Hydro Electric Projects

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Energy Minister, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra on Monday reviewed the development of Small Hydro Electric projects (SHEP) in the state. Chairing a review meeting, Mishra put emphasis to face the latest challenges from climate change issue and to increase the green power in the state.

Small Hydro Electric Projects is of great contribution after solar to meet the need of green power of the state. As of now, state has achieved to realize potential of 99 MW from 5 SHEPs. One more, 9 MW SHEP in Bargarh District is expected by January-2022.

The Energy Minister advised to the department to expedite the other SHEPs in pipeline. Maximum potential in the SHEP development of the state shall be exploited in the near future. Citing the example of development of small, mini, micro hydro projects in Himachal Pradesh, he insisted for exploration of even mini, micro category hydro projects in our state.

Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Nikunja Bihari Dhal advised to expedite the preparation of Detail Project Report (DPR) of the other potential sites. Two SHEPs of 18 MW & 20 MW on Macchhkund River will be implemented soon after the clearance of Joint Committee of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Government.

Besides, the Minister insisted for spreading Safety and Energy Conservation messages among the common people to prevent electrical accidents and create awareness about the efficient use of energy. He expressed satisfaction about the Revenue Collections from the Industries towards Electricity Duty (ED) compared to last year. Industries are performing well as indicated from the Electricity Consumption of Industries.

Principal Secretary, Energy and Senior Officers of EIC (Elecy.)-Cum-PCEI remained present in the review meeting conducted through virtual mode.