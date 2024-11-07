Bhubaneswar: In a significant update for ration card holders in Odisha, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra announced on Thursday that wheat will be distributed along with rice under the state’s food security schemes starting from the first week of January.

Minister Patra confirmed that the state has received the wheat supplies necessary for this initiative. However, he noted that the distribution will commence in January due to the time required to complete the necessary government procedures. “We have received the wheat, but the distribution will begin from January as we need to finalize the administrative formalities,” he stated.

Minister Patra also mentioned that the government is exploring additional measures to improve the PDS and ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to beneficiaries. The state is committed to addressing any logistical challenges that may arise during the implementation of this new initiative.