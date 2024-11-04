Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced that the procurement of Kharif paddy for the current season will begin on November 21. This decision was made during a ministerial-level meeting held in Bhubaneswar, chaired by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

The procurement process will start in Bargarh district, with the government setting a target to procure 80 lakh tons of paddy this year. Farmers will receive ₹3,100 per quintal, which includes a minimum support price of ₹2,300 and an additional ₹800 as input assistance.

To ensure transparency and fairness, quality testing machines will be installed at each mandi (marketplace) to assess the quality of the paddy. Authorized officials will be present throughout the procurement process, and supervisors will oversee multiple mandis to maintain order and efficiency.

The state government has also implemented measures to prevent paddy from neighboring states from being sold in Odisha’s mandis.