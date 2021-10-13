Odisha to adapt PM Gati Shakti for seamless multimodal connectivity of integration of various infra projects

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity in Delhi today.

PM Gati Shakti will address several issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. Instead of planning & designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision. It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN etc. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, Agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity & make Indian businesses more competitive. It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that with the development of quality infrastructure, India can realize the dream of becoming the business capital of World. He said our goals are extraordinary and will require extraordinary efforts. In realizing these goals, PM Gati Shakti will be the most helpful factor. Just as JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) trinity revolutionized the access of government facilities to the people, PM Gati Shakti will do the same for the field of Infrastructure, he added.

As a run-up to the landmark event, marking the launch of PM Gati Shaki – National Master Plan, a meeting was held from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Minster Commerce and Transport Shri Padmanabha Behera, Odisha. The meeting was attended by Shri Bhupinder Singh Poonia MD, IPICOL and ED, IDCO in presence of Sri P. L. HARANADH, IRTS, Chairman Paradeep Port Trust and senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and NHAI.

Hon’ble Minister reviewed various infrastructure projects in the State and suggested taking advantage of getting integrated with PM Gati Shaki – National Master Plan for seamless multimodal connectivity of integration of various infrastructure like roads, ports, aviation, energy, telecom etc. so as to lower logistic cost for the manufacturing sector, allied sector and exports, ensure quick turnaround time, increasing competitiveness and help the goal of achieving 1 trillion dollar economy of the state of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Pattanaik.

About Odisha:

Located on the east coast of India, Odisha has a coastline of 480 km along the Bay of Bengal. The modern State of Odisha was formed on 1 April 1936 but its history dates to the era of Kalinga mentioned in the Mahabharata. Over the years the state has maintained a unique cultural identity distinct from all of its neighbouring States. Traditionally, the State has been known for its mineral and mining strength. Since the turn of the millennium, the focus of the State has shifted to manufacturing and services industrial growth. The State Government has also taken several unique initiatives to ensure that a hassle-free and conducive business environment is provided to the investors setting up units in the State. This website is a one-stop location for all such information.

About IPICOL:

Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) is the single point of contact for all industrial investments in the State. IPICOL is responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare strategy for the state of Odisha. IPICOL, as the investment promotion agency of the State of Odisha, undertakes all activities to promote Odisha as the investment destination of choice.