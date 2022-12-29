Odisha To Get 5G Services Before 2023 Republic Day: Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 5G services will be launched in the eastern state before the Republic Day celebrations next year.

He asserted that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha this fiscal,

In an apparent reference to the ruling BJD in the state, the minister also said, “now, no one can make an allegation that the Centre is neglecting Odisha’s telecom sector”.

“The Modi government has sanctioned a total of Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha in the 2022-23 fiscal, and 5G services will be launched in the state before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023,” he said.

Vaishnaw said a survey was recently conducted in all villages of Odisha where mobile towers are not available. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed officials to ensure high-quality 4G and 5G services in all villages,” the minister said. Vaishnaw had in October said that 5G services would be available in at least four cities of Odisha by March 2023, and 80 per cent area of the state will have access to the upgraded network by the end of the next year.

PM Modi had on October 1 launched the 5G services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones. Vaishnaw was speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the Bhubaneswar railway station.