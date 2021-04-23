Odisha Tightens Coastal Surveillance To Check Ingress Of Migrants

Bhubaneswar: While the Odisha government has sealed all the entry points bordering neighbouring States, the coast guard has beefed the coastal security apprehending possible ingress of migrants.

The coast guard has tightened coastal security and intensified coastal patrolling at 18 marine stations across the State as high-risk states especially West Bengal where a triple mutant variant of Coronavirus is said to be the major reason for high caseload and mortality lies as Odisha’s neighbour.

Apart from strict checking at the marine stations, security has been heightened at the fish landing stations. Patrolling has been intensified and strict checking at every boat is being carried out. The Sagar Rakshak Dal has been alerted.

Any boat found flouting norms would face strict action. Similarly, travelers using sea route would also face repercussions.