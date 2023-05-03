Odisha: Three Senior IPS Officers Promoted To DGP Rank

Bhubaneswar: Three senior IPS officers, Sudhanshu Sarangi, Arun Kumar Sarangi and YB Khurania of 1990 batch have been promoted to the DG of Police rank.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department in the Government of Odisha has issued a notification into this effect on Wednesday.

The GA&PG Dept notification read: “In pursuance of sub-rule (2) of rule 3 of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, the following IPS Officers are promoted to the grade of DG of police in IPS in Level-16 of Pay Matrix and are posted in-situ until further orders:- Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi, IPS (RR-1990); Arun Kumar Sarangi, IPS (RR-1990).”

“In pursuance of sub-rule (5) of rule 8 of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, IPS (RR-1990) who is on Central Deputation is allowed proforma promotion to the grade of DG of police in IPS in Level-16 of Pay Matrix,” further read the notification.