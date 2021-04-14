Odisha: Three More Succumb To COVID-19 In Last 24-Hr

Bhubaneswar: Three persons succumbed to COVID-19 across the State in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,933, according to the health department.

The deceased have been identified as a 43-year-old man of Bolangir district, a 72-year-old man of Ganjam district, and a 32-year-old man of Jajpur district.

On the other hand, the state reported 2,267 new infections in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 1314 were detected in quarantine while 953 are local contact cases.

Sundergarh reported the highest number of cases as 458 new infections were detected in the district.