Odisha: Three Class-I Officers Land In Vigilance Net, Over Rs 22 Lakh Cash Seized

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Saturday nabbed three Class-I officers of the State Government on charges of receiving illegal gratification from different sources.

The three accused have been identified as Bidhan Chandra Sahu, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Baitarini Division, Salapada, Keonjhar; Prakash Kumar Mohapatra, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Panposh, Rourkela; and Narottam Behera, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Balasore.

Bidhan Chandra Sahu was intercepted at N.C. College Road in front of Covid Hospital, Jajpur town, while he was plying from Salapada to Cuttack by office Bolero vehicle.

During interception, a sum of Rs 10,07,620 was recovered from him, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The cash, as well as the Bolero vehicle, have been seized.

Following the interception, his office room at Salapada, Keonjhar, and the residential house at Mahatab Road, Cuttack of Sahu were being searched. Additional Rs 64,000 was recovered during house search taking the total seized amount from him to 10,71,620.

Another Vigilance team had intercepted Prakash Kumar Mohapatra at Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar, while he was returning from Rourkela.

During interception, a sum of Rs 1,75,810 was recovered from him,

which he could not account for satisfactorily. The cash as well as incriminating

documents have been seized.

Following the interception, the residential house of Mohapatra at Hi-Tech Plaza, Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar was searched.

Similarly, Narottam Behera was intercepted by the Vigilance sleuths at Tangi check gate, Cuttack, while he was plying from Balasore to Bhubaneswar by hired Innova car bearing registration No.OD-02-C-9309.

During interception, a sum of Rs 89,000 was recovered from him, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The cash as well as the Innova car have been seized.

Following the interception, the office room and residential Government quarter of Behera at Balasore and his rented house at Satyanagar, Bhubaneswar were being searched.

Additional Rs 9,25,000 was recovered during house search taking the total seized amount from him to 10,14,000.