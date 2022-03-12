Odisha: Temperature To Rise In Next 4-5 Days

Bhubaneswar: The temperature is to rise across Odisha by 2 to 3 degrees in the next four to five days, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Saturday.

Dry weather is to prevail across the state for the next five days, it added.

In the last 24 hours, temperature above 35 degree Celsius was recorded at eight places with the highest temperature of 37.5 degree recorded at Boudh, followed by 37.1 degree at Angul.

It was followed by 37 degree each at Talcher, Sonepur, Titilagarh, and Balangir, 35.9 degree at Bhubaneswar, and 35.2 degree at Cuttack.