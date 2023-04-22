Odisha: Temperature To Drop By 2-3 ºC In 3 Days; Thunderstorms Warning Issued

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature is very likely to fall by 2 ºC to 3 ºC during the next three days at a few places over the districts of Odisha and no large change thereafter, the IMD’s Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

As per the IMD evening bulletin, Nuapada was the hottest place in Odisha today at 40 ºC followed Boudh-39.5 ºC, Sonepur-39.1 ºC, Sambalpur-39 ºC, Jharsuguda-38.8 ºC, Kendrapara-38.8 ºC, Bhubaneswar-37.8 ºC, Cuttack-36 ºC.

According to the special weather bulletin, due to likely interaction of middle tropospheric westerly trough with lower level easterly, and moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, Meteorological conditions becoming favourable for moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, Hail, Heavy Rain, Gusty surface wind and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the districts of Odisha during next 3 to 4 days.

Besides, Yellow & Orange warnings have been issued till April 27 for several districts of Odisha on account of expected thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind

Forecast Warning for the next five days

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 23.04.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at few places over the districts of South Odisha and one or two places over the districts of North Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightening,Hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada ,Jharsuguda ,Bargarh ,Sundargarh ,Sambalpur ,Angul,Keonjhar ,Deogarh and thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Boudh .

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 24.04.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha, North Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

ORANGE WARNING:-(BE PREPARED)Thunderstorm with lightening and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada. Also Hail storm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 25.04.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightening and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Hail storm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal. Also Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Koraput.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 26.04.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED) Thunderstorm with lightening and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 27.04.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED) Thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput.