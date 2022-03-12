Odisha Temperature Likely To Rise From March 14: Met Dept

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar informed that mercury is likely to rise across Odisha due to the possibility of hot and dry winds from the west and northwest directions for the next three to four days.

Maximum temperature (day temperature) is very like to rise gradually by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius during the next 2-3 days, the MeT stated in a bulletin today.

The isolated heatwave is on the cards for some districts on March 15 and 16.

According to the Regional MeT, the heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, and Angul from March 15 to 16.

Similarly, such weather condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh, and Khordha from March 16 to 17.