Odisha tehsildar in vigilance net

Mayurbhanj: The sleuths of the Vigilance department carried out the raids on the properties of Charles Nayak, OAS-A (SB), tehsildar of Karanjia on allegations of accumulation of disproportionate assets.

Simultaneous raids were carried out at his office, his government quarters in Karanjia and ancestral home in Bhadrak.

Sleuths of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar vigilance cells are part of the raids. The valuation of the properties detected in possession of Nayak is yet to be done.