Odisha Team Head For Trivandrum To Participate In BCCI Senior Women T-20 Tournament

Cuttack: The Odisha Senior Women Team is travelling to Trivandrum to participate in the BCCI Senior Women T-20 Tournament which is scheduled to be held from 18th April 2022 at Trivandrum.

Odisha Senior Women Team will play against the teams like Chhatisgarh, Bihar, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu in the league phase of the tournament. The 20 members squad led by Captain Madhusmita Behera are placed In the Elite B group.

Player List:

Madhusmita Behera (Captain) Kajal Jena Sarita Meher 4. Sushree Dibyadarshini Pragyan P. Mohanty (Wk) Tanmayee Behera Subhra Nirjharini Swain Madhuri Meheta Poonam Nayak Monalisha Rout (Wk) Rameswari Naik Sujata Mallick Taranna Pradhan Banalata Mallick Priyanka Sahoo Rasanara Parwin Laxmipriya Naik Sunita Murmu Sarojini Giri Silpa Swain

Schedule Of The Odisha Senior Women’s Team In The Upcoming Tournament:

Fixture Date

Odisha Vs Chhattisgarh 18th April, 2022

Odisha Vs Bihar 19th April, 2022

Odisha Vs Tripura 21st April, 2022

Odisha Vs Jharkhand 22nd April, 2022

Odisha Vs Tamil Nadu 24th April, 2022

OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, Secretary Sanjay Behera and all the office bearers of Odisha Cricket Association have wished the players the very best and much success for the forthcoming tournament.