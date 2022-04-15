BCCI Senior Women T-20 Tournament
Sport

Odisha Team Head For Trivandrum To Participate In BCCI Senior Women T-20 Tournament

By Pragativadi News Service
0 16

Cuttack: The Odisha Senior Women Team is travelling to Trivandrum to participate in the BCCI Senior Women T-20 Tournament which is scheduled to be held from 18th April 2022 at Trivandrum.

Odisha Senior Women Team will play against the teams like Chhatisgarh, Bihar, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu in the league phase of the tournament. The 20 members squad led by Captain Madhusmita Behera are placed In the Elite B group.

Player List:

  1. Madhusmita Behera (Captain)
  2. Kajal Jena
  3. Sarita Meher 4. Sushree Dibyadarshini
  4. Pragyan P. Mohanty (Wk)
  5. Tanmayee Behera
  6. Subhra Nirjharini Swain
  7. Madhuri Meheta
  8. Poonam Nayak
  9. Monalisha Rout (Wk)
  10. Rameswari Naik
  11. Sujata Mallick
  12. Taranna Pradhan
  13. Banalata Mallick
  14. Priyanka Sahoo
  15. Rasanara Parwin
  16. Laxmipriya Naik
  17. Sunita Murmu
  18. Sarojini Giri
  19. Silpa Swain

Schedule Of The Odisha Senior Women’s Team In The Upcoming Tournament:

Fixture Date

  • Odisha Vs Chhattisgarh 18th April, 2022
  • Odisha Vs Bihar 19th April, 2022
  • Odisha Vs Tripura 21st April, 2022
  • Odisha Vs Jharkhand 22nd April, 2022
  • Odisha Vs Tamil Nadu 24th April, 2022

OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, Secretary Sanjay Behera and all the office bearers of Odisha Cricket Association have wished the players the very best and much success for the forthcoming tournament.

Pragativadi News Service 2930 posts 1 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two + ten =

Breaking