Odisha Teacher Mamita Meher Suspected To Be Murdered & Buried!

Bhawanipatna: In another development regarding the “Missing Teacher Mamita Meher Case”, policemen have been deployed at an under-construction stadium in Mahaling while the stadium premises was sealed.

An excavator has been engaged for digging. It is being suspected that the body of the teacher has been buried at the site.

It is suspected the teacher has been murdered & buried at construction site.

It has been alleged by the family of Mamita that Govinda Sahu, president of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling under the Sindhekela police station of Kalahandi district, had forced many women employees at the school to keep illicit relationship with him. In fact, he is directly involved in the missing of Mamita because she threatened to expose Sahu, alleged her brother, Bunty Sahu.