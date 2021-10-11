Odisha Targets To Procure 52 Lakh MT Of Rice During KMS 2021-22

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has set a tentative target of procuring 52 lakh Metric Tonne (MT) of rice during Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22.

Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 will commence from 1st October, 2021 and conclude on 30th September, 2022. The state government will procure paddy during Kharif and Rabi seasons separately within the KMS.

A tentative target of 52 lakh Metric Tonne (LMT) in terms of rice has been fixed for KMS 2021-22. In terms of paddy this comes to around 77 LMT, said a cabinet note.

For Kharif, the tentative target for procurement of paddy would be 63 lakh MT & for Rabi it would be 14 lakh MT. There is no bar for procurement of any higher quantum if more paddy comes to mandies from registered farmers.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister has been authorized to revise this target if the need so arises.

In KMS 2020-21, paddy to the tune of 77.33 LMT was procured (both Kharif and Rabi). In terms of rice, it comes to 52.35 LMT.

Paddy (Kharif Crop) will be procured in the state during the period from November, 2021 to March, 2022 and Paddy (Rabi Crop) from May to June, 2022. Districts will schedule their procurement periods within these broad timelines.

Paddy will be procured from farmers who are registered in the online portal of FS & CW Department. Aadhaar shall be only ID proof for a registered farmer to sell paddy to Government. Sale of paddy is subject to Aadhaar based biometric identification.