Odisha Table Tennis team enters semis in 85th Inter-State Sub-Junior & Cadet National Ch’ships in Indore 

In the Group Stage, Odisha faced a tough challenge against Gujarat, losing a closely contested match by a narrow margin of 3-2 games. Undeterred, the team bounced back strongly in subsequent matches, defeating Madhya Pradesh and TTFI -2 (Rajasthan) to qualify for the Pre-Quarter Final.

The pre-quarter final saw Odisha emerge victorious against Telangana, a formidable opponent, with a scoreline of 3-1 games, securing their place in the Quarter Finals. Displaying exceptional skill and determination, the Odisha team continued their winning streak by defeating Tamil Nadu, former Champions, by 3-1 games in the Quarter Finals, earning them a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals.

The semi-final clash is set to take place tomorrow, where Odisha will face off against the formidable Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) at 9:30 am. The entire state is eagerly anticipating this momentous match, as the Odisha Table Tennis Team aims to create history once again.