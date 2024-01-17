Odisha Table Tennis team
Odisha Table Tennis team enters semis in 85th Inter-State Sub-Junior & Cadet National Ch’ships in Indore 

By Yajati Keshari Rout
The Odisha Table Tennis Team has scripted history by securing a place in the semi-finals of the UTT 85th Inter-State Sub-Junior & Cadet National Table Tennis Championships 2023, being held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This remarkable achievement marks the first-ever medal secured in the history of Table Tennis in the state of Odisha.

In the Group Stage, Odisha faced a tough challenge against Gujarat, losing a closely contested match by a narrow margin of 3-2 games. Undeterred, the team bounced back strongly in subsequent matches, defeating Madhya Pradesh and TTFI -2 (Rajasthan) to qualify for the Pre-Quarter Final.

The pre-quarter final saw Odisha emerge victorious against Telangana, a formidable opponent, with a scoreline of 3-1 games, securing their place in the Quarter Finals. Displaying exceptional skill and determination, the Odisha team continued their winning streak by defeating Tamil Nadu, former Champions, by 3-1 games in the Quarter Finals, earning them a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals.

The semi-final clash is set to take place tomorrow, where Odisha will face off against the formidable Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) at 9:30 am. The entire state is eagerly anticipating this momentous match, as the Odisha Table Tennis Team aims to create history once again.

