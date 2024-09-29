Sambalpur: Odisha swimmer Dibyanka Dibyajyoti Pradhan from Bhubaneswar pocketed 4 Gold medals, 3 on day one and 1 on day two of the tournament. She got Gold medals in all the four events she participated.

On day two Odisha women swimmers won a total of 7 gold medals, Dibyanka one Gold, Anshika Aradhana Sahu one gold, Chinmayee Behera two Gold, Dhanvi Bhowmik one Gold, and Pratikhya Nandy one Gold.

Ridhima Tiwari from Jharkhand and Sharanya Nigam from Jharkhand share one Gold each. In the two-day tournament, Odisha dominated the championship and won a total of 39 medals, 14 Gold, 15 Silver and 10 Bronze medals.

The Closing ceremony was presided over by Pradip Kumar Padhee, President of Odisha State Swimming Association where the Chief Guest was Vedbhudhan, I.A.S. Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Council who gave away the Prizes to the winners.

Among others were present, the General Secretary of State Swimming Association Mrs. Golapmani Mahanta, Treasurer Bijaya Kumar Dixit, Joint Secretaries Lakshmichandra Mahakur, and Rajeeb Lochan Dash. Shri Surendra Naik was the Technical Director of the tournament. Rajendra Mishra, Ashutosh Naik, Manoj Banchhor, Rankanidhi Seth, Kishore Luha, Bholanath Bisoyee, and many other technical officials executed the Championship. Debashis Banchhor, Dilip Jena others managed the software data entries during the tournament.

The tournament was supported by SAI, SFI, the Department of Sports and Youth Services, the Government of Odisha and the Sambalpur District administration.